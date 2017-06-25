Word Matters

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"The park lamps are never turned on at night, so we have to use the toilet in the dark."A resident from Pudong New Area complained to local media that Mingrenyuan Park on Zhangyang Road is poorly illuminated at night. When contacted by media, the park manager explained that their official closing time is at 7 pm. Since some shops in the park are operated until 9 pm, they still let people inside. But they promised to fix the damaged lamps and keep them turned on until 9 pm in the future.