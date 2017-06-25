Commuter rage is a real thing in dog-eat-dog Shanghai

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

Boarding Shanghai's No.71 bus every day during rush hour is akin to stepping foot onto a battleground. People push and shove as they squeeze their way into the densely packed mass-transportation vehicle while those who are already inside wonder how they will ever get out.



One recent rainy day, No.71 bus had a particularly tense atmosphere. Passengers were trying to avoid rubbing up against each other's soaked umbrellas to no avail. The humidity and the rank scent of sweat made the inevitable skin-on-skin contact even more unpleasant than usual.



At one point, a young woman finally snapped and screamed at an older man for invading her personal space. As the two began to bicker furiously, a mother started scolding her toddler for yanking her shirt.



Like the 28 Days Later virus, I watched the rage instantly spread from passenger to passenger. Soon enough pretty much everyone aboard No.71 bus were either arguing, complaining or elbowing each other on purpose.



While I have had a few memorably calm morning commutes in Shanghai, it is striking how common it is for arguments to break out or for people to jostle each other in a manic race to get to work.



As a relatively petite and passive person, sometimes it feels like I am being swept by angry ocean waves. People mountain people sea, indeed.



Commuter rage is quite common in China, especially in overcrowded "pressure cooker" cities like Shanghai. Due to the rapid pace of modern life, people are often stressed out to the max but don't know when or how to vent their frustrations in a healthy manner.



With all this pent-up energy, it's no wonder that something as small as accidental physical contact on the subway can cause someone to explode. In 2015, the China's Ministry of Public Security reported that road rage accounted for more than 80,000 traffic accidents.



In April, a video went viral of a late-night road-rage incident between a Luxembourg consular attaché in Shanghai, his alleged Chinese girlfriend and a local driver. The two vehicles bickered over who should yield first to enter a compound parking lot. The woman got out and was filmed repeatedly shouting profanities at the other driver.



I am always shocked when I see how quickly these public fights escalate. I understand that a large amount of people in a small space can easily lead to anger, but it doesn't necessarily have to.



In Tokyo, rush hour public transportation is even more crowded than in Shanghai. In fact, Shinjuku Station holds a Guinness World Record for the average number of daily passengers: 3.64 million.



This claustrophobic nightmare, however, is alleviated somewhat by the fact that Japanese passengers are famously polite and orderly. Rarely do you see signs of aggression as you might in China. All this is to say that there are ways to navigate the sheer density of people here without resorting to violence or rage.



Part of what we should address is the competitive mob mentality that seems inherent in China. In an age where people are trying to get a head start on everything - buying houses, making money, getting a promotion - it is easy to let that kind of cut-throat energy pervade our everyday lives.



People tend to purposely pit themselves against each other, so that even boarding a bus or subway becomes a fierce competition. There have been many times when I've tried to board No.71 bus, only to be shoved back by a horde of commuters who act as though we are in an apocalypse and this vehicle is the only way out.



Funnily enough, there is usually always another bus coming right after. It seems that people in China are conditioned to see only what is right in front of them, and to only look out for themselves. As a result, they often lack compassion and empathy for others.



This "dog eat dog" mentality drives a wedge between everyone and makes it hard for us to act civil in the face of even the smallest annoyances. If we, however, shift our attitude so that we're not constantly thinking that the world is out to get us, then the rough spots we encounter in daily life won't seem as terrible or rage-inducing.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.