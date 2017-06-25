6 injured at UK Muslim Eid event as car ploughs into crowd

Six people, three of them children, were injured Sunday when a car mounted a sidewalk and ploughed into them in Newcastle in northern England.



The injured were leaving a sports center after a prayer meeting to celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, but police in the northern England city of Newcastle said they did not believe the incident was terror related.



One of the injured children is said to be in a critical condition after suffering serious injuries.



A woman, aged 42, was arrested by police after the incident outside the city's Westgate Sports Center where hundreds of Muslims gathered to celebrate the end of the holy festival of Ramadan.



One eye witness told local media that a woman who had been at the prayer event was leaving the center in her car when the vehicle suddenly went out of control.



It appears that panic quickly spread in the latest incident, especially after last week's incident outside London's Finsbury Park Mosque when a car deliberately ploughed into a group of Muslim worshippers, killing one man and inuring nine others.



The local MP for Newcastle Central, Chi Onwurah, described Sunday's incident as a "terrible accident".



A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Extra officers are on patrol in our communities to reassure members of the public following the incident at Westgate Sports Center.



"A full investigation is under way into the incident. There is nothing to suggest that this is terror related. The woman is currently in police custody and police are not looking for any other suspects at this time."

