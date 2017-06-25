School's no criminal record requirement receives short shrift from police, public

A father surnamed Liu was shocked when asked to submit a certificate of no criminal record by his child's school in South China's Guangdong Province.



The local police also deemed the request unnecessary, writing a rebuke on the certificate, China Central Television reported on Thursday.



The police's remarks received positive response from Chinese netizens.



A screenshot of the questions was posted on China's Sina Weibo by China Central Television.



A Sina weibo user going by "Wujiangxiaoge" wrote under the post that "the no criminal record of the parents has nothing to do with the children's qualification to attend any education facilities at all."



Another post by "Jinlingwangjiatiaoweipin" commented that "such regulations stipulated by some departments sometimes tend to do nothing but to frustrate people."



