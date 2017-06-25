Graduation kiss leaves president lost for words

The president of Nanjing Agricultural University was left looking astonished after he was kissed by a female student at a graduation ceremony, People's Daily reported on Thursday.



The young woman fled the scene following the kiss.



According to the report, the girl said afterwards that it brought her a sense of satisfaction to have succeeded in kissing the president as many other graduating students had tried to do the same thing but had failed.



According to the footage included in the People's Daily post, the girl also expressed her excitement saying, "I have no regrets with regard to my university experiences now that I have successfully kissed the president."



The young woman's successful kiss contrasted with the failure of a male student who also attempted to kiss the president, which can be seen in the video footage.



People's Daily

