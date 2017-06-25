Wuhan man told to eat odd turtle

Wuhan animal experts have told an elderly local resident not to release a snapping turtle he found in a field for fear of sparking an alien species invasion, while adding that it was fine to eat it.



Wu, 80, a Wuhan resident found the odd-looking turtle while working in a field. Concerned that it might be a protected species, he cycled to the local police station on Saturday morning to seek help, Chutian Metropolis Daily reported on Sunday.



The turtle looked aggressive, weighed 2-3 kilograms, and was 30 centimeters in length, Zhang Lei, a local police officer at the station, said.



Based on a picture, it was most likely a snapping turtle, which is not a native species, Yang Guoxiang, an advanced engineer at the Hubei Province animal rescue and research institute, told the media.



Yang also urged the police and Wu to consider cooking it, saying that it must not be released back into the wild due to the potential negative impact it could have on local species including fish, frogs, snakes and other turtles.



