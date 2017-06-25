Indian toilet charity renames village after Trump

A toilet charity has renamed an Indian village after US President Donald Trump
as part of a promotional push to raise cash and support for better sanitation.
The founder of aid group Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak said he hoped the gesture would win enough publicity and good will to at least raise awareness of a major social problem.
"Such a step might spur rich people, companies and other donors to come forward and donate money," he said.
"Once basic infrastructure is built here, the popularity of this village will grow and it will act as a motivational factor."
The original name Marora will continue to appear on maps and signs.
But locals said they were prepared to embrace the new name Trump Sulabh Village, and any good things it brought with it.
"All our problems will be addressed by renaming," said resident Mohammed Joharuddin.
Village head Shaukat Ali said he was grateful for the charity's work. "A toilet is being constructed, a road is being built and a community hall will also be built in the village," he said.
The event was organized as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to fly for his first meeting with Trump in Washington.
Less than a third of India's 1.3 billion people have access to sanitation.
The United Nations estimates that half the population defecates outside - putting people at risk of cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis A and typhoid.
