More products of Macao origin to be exported to mainland with zero-tariff

More products originated from China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) are to be exported to the Chinese mainland with zero-tariff from July 1, Macao Economic Services announced in a press release Sunday.



A total of 27 items with Macao origin will be exported to the Chinese mainland with zero-tariff, including food, beverages and gems, under the framework of the Mainland and Macao Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA) implemented in 2004, the press release said.



Some of those products were made by Brazilian enterprises, who are expected to take advantage of tariff-free policy to invest in Macao and enter the mainland market.



Statistics show that the value of Macao's zero-tariff exports to the mainland reached 800 million patacas (99.67 million US dollars) since 2004, with tax abatement amounting to 58.47 million patacas (7.29 million US dollars).

