Various parts in China suffer from flood after heavy rainfall

A village is flooded after lingering heavy rainfall in Tangcun Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 24, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

A school is flooded after lingering heavy rainfall at Panshi Township of Songtao County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 24, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on June 24, 2017 shows flood water after lingering heavy rainfall at Dayan Village of Songtao County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.Photo: Xinhua

An excavator helps discharge flood water after lingering heavy rainfall at Dayan Village of Songtao County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 24, 2017. Photo: Xinhua