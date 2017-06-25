New bullet trains ready to roll

Revival Express Photo: CFP

China will launch its newest class of high speed train on Monday, which will zip passengers between Beijing and Shanghai using totally homegrown technology.The new "Revival Express" class trains can reach test speeds of 400 kilometers per hour and their continuous running speed is set at 350 kilometers per hour, people.com.cn reported on Sunday.The word revival stands for the determination of China's railway industry to lead in the sector in the world, the report said, citing Lu Dongfu, general manager of China Railway Corp, the country's railway operator.The Revival Express will be put into operation for the first time both ways from Beijing South Station and Shanghai Hongqiao Station on Monday, as the carrier of routes G123 and G124, online website thepaper.cn said.China's famous Harmony Express bullet trains launched in April 2007. The new Revival Express trains are designed to make it easier for trains of different classes and types to link together, by using a Chinese standard, the people.com.cn report said."This means China's high-speed railway has developed from its original foreign genes to a total pure Chinese product," Wang Yueming, chief researcher at China's Academy of Railway Science, told people.com.cn on Sunday."The previously imported technology platforms from Japan and Europe could not solve the linking problem, which means express trains could not hook up with each other due to a lack of standardization of the systems. The trains could not be substituted for each other," Wang said.The technologically self-dependent CRH train will be used in a railway project in countries like Indonesia, and Revival Express will become the main force driving the export of Chinese railroad technology to the rest of the world, according to the people.com.cn report.