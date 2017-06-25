Ultra-high voltage lines deliver clean energy

A west-to-east ultra-high voltage direct current (UHV DC) power transmission project is running smoothly in China, having transmitted over 100 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity, the Xinhua News Agency reported over the weekend.



The clean power has been carried from Xiluodu Hydropower Station in Southwest China to East China's Zhejiang Province, according to the State Grid Corporation of China.



The 1,680-kilometer line started operations in 2014. During the peak summer season, it contributed up to 17 percent of Zhejiang's power, saving more than 30 million tons of coal and helping reduce about 85 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.



China has worked hard to develop UHV DC power transmission and other clean energy technologies in recent years.





