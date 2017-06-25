China approves 6 IPO applications

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has approved six IPO applications. They will raise no more than 3.2 billion yuan ($470 million), the Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the CSRC.



Three companies will be listed on the Shanghai stock exchange, one on the Shenzhen small and medium-enterprise board and two on the ChiNext, China's NASDAQ-style board.



The firms and their underwriters will confirm dates and publish prospectuses following discussions with the exchanges.



Under the current IPO system, new shares are subject to approval from the CSRC.





