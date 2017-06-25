Delivery services expand globally

The courier business volume operated by Chinese delivery services companies stood at 170 million pieces in the first quarter in global markets as well as in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, up 29.8 percent year-on-year, the Xinhua News Agency reported over the weekend.
Business income in those markets rose 19.8 percent to 11.1 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) during the same period.
An increasing number of Chinese delivery services companies are expanding growth in overseas markets, with countries and regions along "Belt and Road
" routes becoming new target destinations, according to Xinhua.