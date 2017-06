Photo taken on June 24, 2017 shows vines in the rain in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on June 24, 2017 shows vines in the rain in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on June 24, 2017 shows vines in the rain in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on June 24, 2017 shows vines in the rain in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. Photo: Xinhua