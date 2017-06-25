Monks in Champa Ling Monastery

A monk in Champa Ling Monastery. Established in the year 1444 by Sherab Sumpa, disciple of Tsongkhapa, founder of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism, Champa Ling Monastery is located in the intersection of Ngomchu River and Zachu River in Chamdo, Tibet.Photo: Tibet.cn

A monk and a devotee in Champa Ling Monastery.

A monk in front of the Dratsang.

Two monks are talking in Champa Ling Monastery.