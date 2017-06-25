Beijing Hyundai to recall 43,764 cars over failed engine

Beijing Hyundai Motor Co, the joint venture between China's BIAC Motor Corp and South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, will recall 43,764 vehicles over a defect that may lead to potential engine failure, according to China's top quality watchdog on Friday.



The affected vehicles are Santa Fe models with 2.4-liter Theta GDI engines produced between November 29, 2012 and May 31, 2013 as well as those with 2.0-liter Theta GDI engines manufactured between November 29, 2012 and November 30, 2013, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website.



The recall aims to address a manufacturing flaw that leaves debris in some engines, potentially restricting oil flow and causing engine failure, the administration said in a statement.



The company will replace the faulty engine parts for free. The recall will start on July 31.



Beijing Hyundai has been struggling in the Chinese market with declining sales. In the first five months of 2017, the joint venture sold about 262,600 units, down 38 percent from the year before, according to a report on sohu.com on Tuesday.



This was also the first time that the company saw consecutive sales declines, the report said.



To cope with the sales decline, Beijing Hyundai has made several moves this year, including cutting production and supply to ease pressure on dealers and introducing a China-only sports utility vehicle model in the market.





