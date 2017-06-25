Making headlines

Summer Davos in Dalian



The Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as Summer Davos and hosted by the World Economic Forum, will kick off on Tuesday in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, where more than 2,000 participants from more than 80 countries and regions are expected to attend.



The three-day meeting will focus on inclusive growth in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is expected to address the meeting. Leaders of Finland and Sweden are also expected to attend.

Industrial profit in May



The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is scheduled to release data on profits earned by China's industrial firms in May on Tuesday.



The data covers profits earned by large companies with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan ($2.93 million) from their primary business.



In April, industrial profits rose 14 percent from the year before to 572.78 billion yuan, according to the NBS.

Official PMI data



China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) and nonmanufacturing PMI data for May are schedule to be released on Friday by the NBS.



The manufacturing PMI tracks activity at the factory gates, while the nonmanufacturing PMI measures services including retail, real estate and construction sectors.



In April, the official manufacturing PMI fell to a six-month low of 51.8, while the nonmanufacturing PMI contracted to 54 from 55.1 in the previous month, according to the NBS.



