Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/6/25 23:18:40
2.96b yuan
Foreign trade volume for Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region in the first five months of 2017.
23
The number of times Chinese people used shipping services on average throughout the year 2016.
182.97b yuan
Sales revenue of China's real estate developer Evergrand in the first five months of 2017.
17t yuan
Real estate transactions for both new and second-hand properties in China in 2016.
153.5b yuan
Accumulated capital received by mainland mutual funds from Hong Kong at the end of May.