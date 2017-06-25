Figuratively Speaking

2.96b yuan



Foreign trade volume for Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region in the first five months of 2017.



23



The number of times Chinese people used shipping services on average throughout the year 2016.



182.97b yuan



Sales revenue of China's real estate developer Evergrand in the first five months of 2017.



17t yuan



Real estate transactions for both new and second-hand properties in China in 2016.



153.5b yuan



Accumulated capital received by mainland mutual funds from Hong Kong at the end of May.

