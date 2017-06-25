Top US court set to rule on religious rights

Source:Reuters Published: 2017/6/25 23:28:40





The nine justices are due to rule in six cases, not including their decision expected in the coming days on whether to take up President



Of the remaining cases argued during the court's current term, which began in October, the most eagerly awaited one concerns a Missouri church backed by a conservative Christian legal group. The ruling potentially could narrow the separation of church and state.



A decision in favor of Trinity Lutheran Church, located in Columbia, Missouri, set the stage for more public money to go to religious entities. The church sued after being denied state taxpayer funds for a playground improvement project because of a Missouri constitutional provision barring state funding for religious entities.





