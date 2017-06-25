Srikanth stuns Chen

India's Kidambi Srikanth claimed a first victory over Olympic and two-time world champion Chen Long to win the Australian Open Superseries final in Sydney on Sunday.



The 11th-ranked Srikanth outgunned the sixth-ranked Chinese star 22-20, 21-16 in 46 minutes for his second successive Superseries title after winning the Indonesia Open earlier this month.



It was Srikanth's first win in six encounters with the Rio Olympic champion with Chen defeating the Indian at the Sudirman Cup on Australia's Gold Coast last month.





