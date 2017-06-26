Light aircraft crash kills pilot in Russia

A small plane crashed in southwestern Russia on Sunday, killing the pilot, said regional emergency authorities.



The Sigma-4 aircraft, flown by a 67-year-old pilot, went down in the Kabardino-Balkaria Republic in the Russian North Caucasus, according to the Southern Regional Center of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia.



As a result, the Russia-made single-engine plane was completely burnt down and the pilot was killed, the authorities added.



An investigation has been launched.

