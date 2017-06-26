3 dead, 30 missing after boat sinks in Colombian reservoir

At least three people died and 30 remain missing after a tour boat with some 150 passengers on board capsized Sunday afternoon in northwest Colombia, local media reported.



"Three dead and 30 missing after boat sinks," the head of the Colombian police said of the accident which happened in the Penol-Guatape Reservoir in Colombia's northwest department of Antioquia.



The accident mobilized Colombia's armed forces, Victoria Eugenia Ramirez, secretary of the government of Antioquia, told media.



"We have a full operation underway. According to the company, 150 people were on board. The rescue operation includes the Interior Ministry, air force, army and police. The boat 'El Almirante' (The Admiral) did not crash into another, it just sank," Ramirez added.



"The Admiral," a four-level vessel, was taking visitors on a tour of the reservoir located 80 kilometers east of Medellin, when it began to tilt sideways, then gradually sink.



Video footage of the incident showed vessels of all sizes are rushing to the site in an attempt to help the victims.



The injured were being taken to a hospital in the town of Guatape, as rescue workers continued to search for the missing.



"According to preliminary reports, the boat was at full (passenger) capacity, due to the fact that during holiday long weekends, thousands of tourists visit the town," RCN Radio said.

