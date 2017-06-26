UN chief saddened by oil tank explosion in Pakistan

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is sadden by the large number of deaths and injured following the explosion of an oil tanker in Pakistan, his spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.



At least 143 people were killed and 156 others injured in an oil tanker fire that broke out in Bahawalpur district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab Province on Sunday morning, local officials said.



Guterres extends his condolences to the people and government of Pakistan and wishes those injured a speedy recovery, said the statement.



"The United Nations stands ready to endeavor to support the authorities with any support they may require," it added.

