Ethiopian Muslims mark Eid al-Fitr

Ethiopian Muslims on Sunday celebrated Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, with recognition of and calls for peaceful coexistence.



Muslims in Addis Ababa gathered early in the morning at the national stadium to celebrate the day with prayers.



During the celebration, Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council President Sheikh Muhammad-Amin Jamal Omar noted that Ethiopia is a multi-religious country featuring peaceful coexistence and urged Muslims to strengthen this unique culture. He also called on the Muslim community to play their role in ensuring peace and stability in the country and enhance their engagement in the country's economic growth.



Moreover, he called on Ethiopians citizens living in Saudi Arabia to return home before the end of the 90-day amnesty period, which will end after few days.



Addis Ababa City Mayor Diriba Kuma said on his part that the Muslim community needs to teach and promote the essence of coexistence, which he said is a culture that Ethiopians are proud to pass to the next generation.

