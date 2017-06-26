Myanmar govt vows step up drug prevention, services

The Myanmar government on Monday vowed to step up drug prevention and services, calling on people to listen to the concern and need of youth and support their development and health by reducing drug abuse.



Minister of Home Affairs Kyaw Swe made the remarks in his message on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.



To reduce drug abuse rate, he said, students are directly and indirectly should be educated at an early age on the subject of drug prevention.



In addition to the education sector, Myanmar Radio and Television is broadcasting educational programs in English and ethnic languages with the intention of providing knowledge about the danger of narcotics.



To assist the process of drug abuse prevention, the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) is conducting a survey in Myanmar, he said, adding that addicts require better services and treatment without being stigmatized or discriminated against and they deserve sympathy and understanding that drug addiction is a curable illness.



He stressed the need to prevent illicit drug trafficking and cross-border crimes with increased fervor in the wake of increased activities of organized criminal networks.



He urged the public to join in the common cause of eradicating drug.



According to the minister, counter narcotics agencies will reward 107 student winners out of 3,246 competitors for anti-drug writing and painting contest at a ceremony marking the international anti-drug day.



The minister claimed that the government has been eradicating drug by two methods, eradication of production and eradication of drug abuse.

