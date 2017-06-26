Protesters clash with police in London over young black man's death

Protesters held a march here over the death of a young black man killed by police, setting fires and throwing bricks, Sky TV reported Monday morning.



Campaigners alleged Edir Frederico Da Costa, also known as Edson, was "brutally beaten" after he was stopped in a car by Met Police officers in Newham, east London on June 15. It is believed the officers used force and sprayed the 25-year-old with CS gas, before he was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died six days later on June 21.



Firefighters, protected by police, put out a fire which had been set by the protesters in a bin in Richmond Road. Other bins were set alight near a McDonald's in Romford Road.



Sky TV quoted a witness as saying that the situation is under control. BBC said that there have been no arrests, but some officers had suffered minor injuries.



Demonstrators protesting Da Costa's death shouted "We want justice" and "Justice for Edson" as they clashed with officers outside Forest Gate police station.

