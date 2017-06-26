34th Medieval Festival marked in Provins, France

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/26 13:34:24

Citizens disguise themselves as warriors during the Medieval festival in Provins, France on June 24, 2017. Provins, a medieval town which became a World Heritage Site of UNESCO in 2001, held its 34th Medieval Festival on Saturday and Sunday.Photo:Xinhua


 

An artisan shows the spinning technique during the Medieval festival in Provins, France on June 24, 2017. Provins, a medieval town which became a World Heritage Site of UNESCO in 2001, held its 34th Medieval Festival on Saturday and Sunday.Photo:Xinhua


 

Citizens disguise themselves as warriors during the Medieval festival in Provins, France on June 24, 2017. Provins, a medieval town which became a World Heritage Site of UNESCO in 2001, held its 34th Medieval Festival on Saturday and Sunday.Photo:Xinhua


 

Artists animate the streets during the Medieval festival in Provins, France on June 24, 2017. Provins, a medieval town which became a World Heritage Site of UNESCO in 2001, held its 34th Medieval Festival on Saturday and Sunday.Photo: Xinhua


 

