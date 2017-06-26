Participants take part in 2017 New York City Pride Parade in US

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/26 13:39:23

A participant takes part in the 2017 Pride Parade in New York, the United States, June 25, 2017. Tens of thousands of participants took part in the 2017 New York City Pride Parade here on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua


 

People take part in the 2017 Pride Parade in New York, the United States, June 25, 2017. Tens of thousands of participants took part in the 2017 New York City Pride Parade on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua


 

People take part in the 2017 Pride Parade in New York, the United States, June 25, 2017. Tens of thousands of participants took part in the 2017 New York City Pride Parade on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua


 

People take part in the 2017 Pride Parade in New York, the United States, June 25, 2017. Tens of thousands of participants took part in the 2017 New York City Pride Parade on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus