Participants take part in 2017 New York City Pride Parade in US

A participant takes part in the 2017 Pride Parade in New York, the United States, June 25, 2017. Tens of thousands of participants took part in the 2017 New York City Pride Parade here on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

People take part in the 2017 Pride Parade in New York, the United States, June 25, 2017. Tens of thousands of participants took part in the 2017 New York City Pride Parade on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

People take part in the 2017 Pride Parade in New York, the United States, June 25, 2017. Tens of thousands of participants took part in the 2017 New York City Pride Parade on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

People take part in the 2017 Pride Parade in New York, the United States, June 25, 2017. Tens of thousands of participants took part in the 2017 New York City Pride Parade on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua