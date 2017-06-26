Eve of Eid al-Fitr Festival in Islamabad

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/26 13:42:49

Pakistanis shop at a market on the eve of Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Muslims fasting month of Ramadan in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on June 25, 2017. Photo: Xinhua


 

A Pakistani woman buys bangles at a market on the eve of Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Muslims fasting month of Ramadan in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on June 25, 2017.Photo: Xinhua


 

Pakistani women shop at a market on the eve of Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Muslims fasting month of Ramadan in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on June 25, 2017. Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus