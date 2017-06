Rescuers being evacuated as secondary landslide forecast

Rescuers searching for victims trapped by a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province were ordered to be evacuated, as risks of a secondary landslide were forecast Monday morning.



The Sichuan provincial work safety bureau issued the order at 11:10 a.m., after radar monitoring found the moving and deformation of the hillside in Maoxian County, where the landslide occurred on Saturday.