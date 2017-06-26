State Council appoints, removes senior officials

The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Monday.



Sun Yao was appointed vice education minister.



Ni Yuefeng was named deputy head of the General Administration of Customs.



Yang Xiaowei was appointed deputy director of the Cyberspace Administration of China, to replace Wang Xiujun.



Sun Dawei was removed from the posts of deputy director of the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, and director of Certification and Accreditation Administration.

