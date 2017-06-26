Beijing police destroy seized narcotics

Beijing police on Sunday destroyed 1.4 tonnes of narcotics, which had been seized in various operations between 2014 and 2015.



The haul included heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, ketamine, and caffeine.



The drugs were destroyed at Beijing Cement Plant, incinerated in furnaces up to 2,700 degree Celsius.



In 2016, Beijing police arrested more than 10,000 suspects in 1,366 narcotics cases.



Beijing has over 36,000 registered drug addicts, most of whom use synthetic drugs like methamphetamine, according to Liu Yi, deputy director with the municipal narcotics control commission.



"Beijing police face a tough battle against drugs and therefore have 'zero tolerance' for drug-related crimes," said Liu.

