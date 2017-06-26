Vietnam to block Facebook accounts whose owners trade online but refuse to pay tax

Vietnam's relevant agencies will coordinate with Facebook to block accounts whose owners actively trade products on the social network but refuse to pay taxes, local media reported on Monday.



The Vietnamese General Department of Taxation has instructed tax departments nationwide to take strong measures to deal with online traders which make revenues of over 100 million Vietnamese dong (more than 4,400 US dollars) but refuse to pay tax, daily newspaper Tuoi Tre (Youth) reported.



"We don't want to resort to this measure (blocking Facebook accounts), but will have to do that if such online traders insist on refusing to pay taxes," the newspaper quoted an official from the tax agency as saying.



The Hanoi Department of Taxation has recently sent letters to owners of nearly 13,500 Facebook accounts which have trading activities, proposing them to pay taxes.



Local newspaper Tien Phong (Pioneer) quoted the department's latest statistics, in Hanoi, there are nearly 17,000 Facebook accounts which engage in trading products or services on the social network.



Last month, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Taxation sent letters to owners of nearly 13,500 social network accounts, proposing them to complete tax registration at tax offices. However, most of the account owners have yet to show up.



By the end of February 2016, Vietnam had 35 million Facebook users, or one-thirds of the country's population, Facebook announced in late March 2016. Facebook is the dominant social network in Vietnam, with few Vietnamese people using other social networks.

