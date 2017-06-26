Indians participate in procession of Rath Yatra festival in West Bengal

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/26 14:32:54

Indian children participate in the procession of the Rath Yatra festival in Kolkata, capital of eastern Indian state West Bengal, on June 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

Indian devotees participate in the procession of the Rath Yatra festival in Kolkata, capital of eastern Indian state West Bengal, on June 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

Indian devotees participate in the procession of the Rath Yatra festival in Kolkata, capital of eastern Indian state West Bengal, on June 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

Indian devotees participate in the procession of the Rath Yatra festival in Kolkata, capital of eastern Indian state West Bengal, on June 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)
 


 

Indian dancers perform during the procession of the Rath Yatra festival in Kolkata, capital of eastern Indian state West Bengal, on June 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

Posted in: WORLD,CENTRAL & SOUTH ASIA
blog comments powered by Disqus