Indians participate in procession of Rath Yatra festival in West Bengal

Indian children participate in the procession of the Rath Yatra festival in Kolkata, capital of eastern Indian state West Bengal, on June 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Indian devotees participate in the procession of the Rath Yatra festival in Kolkata, capital of eastern Indian state West Bengal, on June 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Indian devotees participate in the procession of the Rath Yatra festival in Kolkata, capital of eastern Indian state West Bengal, on June 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Indian devotees participate in the procession of the Rath Yatra festival in Kolkata, capital of eastern Indian state West Bengal, on June 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)



Indian dancers perform during the procession of the Rath Yatra festival in Kolkata, capital of eastern Indian state West Bengal, on June 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)