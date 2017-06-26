Police chief calls for efforts to drug prohibition

Public Security Minister Guo Shengkun
underscored China's commitment Monday to addressing drug abuse, while urging the need to guide the public to live green and healthy lives.
Guo, who is also head of China's national narcotics control commission, made the remarks while delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a forum to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Beijing.
He urged efforts to expand social organizations and mobilize the public to participate in the war on drugs.
All departments across the country should increase cooperation and coordination in anti-drug operations, and accomplish more achievements in face of new changes in drug-related crimes.