8 killed as Afghan army launches raids to trace militants in restive provinces

Eight militants were killed and five others wounded amid operations conducted by the Afghan army in two restive provinces, the country's Defense Ministry said on Monday.



The ministry said in a statement that four Taliban militants were killed and five others wounded after the Afghan National Army (ANA) launched a search operation in Chora district, southern Uruzgan province on Sunday.



"A Taliban local commander named Toor Khan was detained and an army Ranger vehicle seized by militants earlier was recovered during the raid," the statement read.



Four militants were killed following an operation in Chak district of eastern Wardak province on the same day and ANA personnel also found and defused eight Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and landmines in Chak besides seizing weapons and ammunition, the statement added.



Afghan security forces have beefed up security operations against militants recently as Afghans have been witnessing a surge in attacks by Taliban fighters and IS affiliates across the country.



The Taliban has yet to make comments.

