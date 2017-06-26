Senior political advisors urged to make efforts for supply-side reform

Senior Chinese political advisors have been called on to contribute their wisdom to deepening supply-side structural reform and promoting healthy and stable development of the economy. Yu Zhengsheng
, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the call at the 21st meeting of the Standing Committee of the 12th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, which opened Monday in Beijing.
Members of the Standing Committee should pool their wisdom on and offer suggestions on deepening supply-side structural reform, and promoting steady and healthy growth of the economy, said Yu, who presided over the meeting.
While praising the progress in supply-side structural reform, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli
urged further efforts in cutting overcapacity in key areas while relocating laid-off employees.