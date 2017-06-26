Cambodia burns over 126 kg of drugs on Int'l Day against Drug

Cambodia destroyed 126.31 kg of illicit drugs with a street value of about 4 million US dollars on Monday, said Meas Vyrith, secretary-general of the National Authority for Combating Drugs (NACD).



"The burned drugs, including heroin, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, ketamine and ecstasy, were seized from criminals in late 2016 and early 2017," he told reporters after the burning ceremony. "This reflects our commitment to fighting against the illicit drugs."



The drug destruction was made as the country marked the International Day against Drug at the Diamond Island Exhibition Center in Phnom Penh under the presidency of Deputy Prime Minister and NACD's Chairman Ke Kim Yan.



The Southeast Asian country launched a six-month anti-drug campaign on Jan. 1. According to Vyrith, during the six-month campaign, the authorities had arrested 9,370 drug suspects in 4,140 cases and confiscated more than 100 kg of illicit drugs.

It is estimated that the country has 20,621 drug addicts and 11,601 of them have received drug rehabilitation treatment.

