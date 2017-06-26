The station’s sign shows the destination of "Fuxing" bullet train, Shanghai. Photo: Ma Jingjing/GT
The attendants of the "Fuxing" bullet train prepare for boarding. Photo: Ma Jingjing/GT
The outside of the "Fuxing" bullet train. Photo: Ma Jingjing/GT
The inside of the "Fuxing" bullet train. Photo: Ma Jingjing/GT
Liu Yufeng, the conductor of the "Fuxing" bullet train. Photo: Ma Jingjing/GT
Passengers boarding the "Fuxing" bullet train. Photo: Ma Jingjing/GT
Passengers take selfie aboard the "Fuxing" bullet train. Photo: Ma Jingjing/GT