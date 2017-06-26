China's newly developed high-speed train "Fuxing" set off for Shanghai from Beijing South Station at 11:05 on Monday. Translated as Revival, the "Fuxing" bullet trains are completely designed and manufactured in China and capable of speeds up to 400 kilometers per hour.

The station’s sign shows the destination of "Fuxing" bullet train, Shanghai. Photo: Ma Jingjing/GT

The attendants of the "Fuxing" bullet train prepare for boarding. Photo: Ma Jingjing/GT

The outside of the "Fuxing" bullet train. Photo: Ma Jingjing/GT

The inside of the "Fuxing" bullet train. Photo: Ma Jingjing/GT

Liu Yufeng, the conductor of the "Fuxing" bullet train. Photo: Ma Jingjing/GT

Passengers boarding the "Fuxing" bullet train. Photo: Ma Jingjing/GT

Passengers take selfie aboard the "Fuxing" bullet train. Photo: Ma Jingjing/GT