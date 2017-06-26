Communist Youth League matchmaking event draws 5,000 singletons in Hangzhou

Over 5,000 singletons attended a matchmaking event in East China's Zhejiang Province last Sunday that was organized by the Communist Youth League of China (CCYL).

The personal information of each participant was printed, categorized and put on display. Attendees could then browse the information and request more information if they decided they were interested in taking things further.

Co-hosted by the city government of Hangzhou, the Zhejiang Provincial Communist Youth League and blind date site Hongniang.com, some of the young love-seekers said its official credentials helped them feel comfortable.

"I came for the sole reason that it is held by Communist Youth League," a female participant surnamed Xu told chinanews.com, adding that this "makes the activity trustworthy."

"It is very helpful," a woman surnamed Zhao told chinanews.com, as she "got to know people and see them personally."

Yet despite the praise of attendees, some expressed doubt about the event. "Hosting an event can cost large sums of money," Weibo user "zhenzuoqilai" wrote, "and they spent the money we pay in taxes. Did they ask the people if they consent?"

The CCYL's decision to host this event came after China's cabinet called on all kinds of groups to help young people looking to get into relationships.

Social organizations including the CCYL, labor unions and the All China Women's Federation should provide necessary guarantees and convenience for Chinese youths wishing to start relationships, the State Council said on April 13.

China is currently faced with a surge in the number of young people of marriageable age who are not married or single, with over 100 million still not having yet formed families.

A total of 2.47 percent of Chinese women aged 30 or above are not married, a rise of just under 1.6 percentage points compared to a decade ago, according to statistics from the the 6th National Population Census.

