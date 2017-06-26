Chinese students learn the importance of growing their own vegetables

Zhang Zhixiang, a primary school student at Changshu International School in Jiangsu Province, has been raising cucumber, tomato, potato and eggplants at a vegetable garden located in his school.



"For the first time I know the flower of a cucumber is yellow and tomatoes need plenty of sunshine to grow," said Zhang, who waters the vegetables while removing bugs by hand every day.



"We feel the cucumber is most easy to grow among all vegetables. We have harvested 40 cucumbers and they taste much better than those in the supermarket," he added.



Zhang is one of 2,705 students from 70 primary schools and kindergartens all over China participating in the new Nurseries for Nurseries competition, a project launched by the French Embassy in China in 2016 to teach vegetable planting to children in big cities.



This is the second year that the competition was held. Participating schools are given a guidebook, soil, fertilizer, seeds, gardening tools and a watering can to plant their own vegetables either indoors or outdoors.





Understanding nature



Amanda Galsworthy, wife of the French Ambassador to China and the initiator of the competition, took a special trip to Shanghai to attend the awards ceremony held at the Residence of the Consul General of France in Shanghai earlier this month.



Galsworthy told the Global Times that she conceived the competition with two ideas in mind: education at an early age and citizen's initiative to tackle big issues. "Between three and 13 are very important years for children. This is when they really learn, absorb and never forget. Secondly I feel strongly that, for very big problems like climate change and environmental pollution, if everyone does something we can solve it," she said.



The best way to achieve this, she believes, is to teach urban children to respect the environment and to understand how nature works.



"They are disconnected. They live in big cities and have few opportunities to go into the countryside. They don't know how a tomato grows. They don't know the importance of clean water. A lot of children think food comes from a supermarket," she said.



The project also aims to fight against food waste. "A child once said to me 'I will never waste food again because now I know what it takes to grow say a tomato or cabbage,'" Galsworthy said. "It's a learning experience. It is not just about planting seeds or watching flowers grow."



Galsworthy and Dourene Cassam-Chenai-Cruau, wife of the Consul General of France in Shanghai, awarded all the participating students who were also given a chance to plant a seed at the garden of the Residence of the Consul General of France in Shanghai.



"Last year we had 21 schools in Beijing. This year we have 70 schools, 50 in Beijing and the others from all over China," Galsworthy said.





