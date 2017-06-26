Calligraphy test -- five hours and 2,000 characters

A student takes a test at Yu Youren School of Calligraphy at Xianyang Normal University in Xianyang City, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, June 23, 2017. The school requires its students to complete their semester test using writing brushes, which takes about five hours to hand-write 2,000 Chinese characters. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

A student takes a test at Yu Youren School of Calligraphy at Xianyang Normal University in Xianyang City, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, June 23, 2017. The school requires its students to complete their semester test using writing brushes, which takes about five hours to hand-write 2,000 Chinese characters. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

Students take a test at Yu Youren School of Calligraphy at Xianyang Normal University in Xianyang City, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, June 23, 2017. The school requires its students to complete their semester test using writing brushes, which takes about five hours to hand-write 2,000 Chinese characters. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)