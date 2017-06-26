Ramadan conclusion celebrated by Muslims across China

Muslims pray on the streets around the Huxi mosque in Shanghai. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A woman puts a headscarf on a child in Beijing's Niujie mosque. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Two men hug in the middle of celebrations. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A woman enters the Niujie mosque.Photo: Li Hao/GT

Rows of Muslims pray in front of the Huxi mosque on Monday morning. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Muslims from other countries are also present at the celebrations in Shanghai. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A woman takes a snap of her snacks from a nearby restaurant after morning prayers are over in the Niujie mosque. Photo: Li Hao/GT

A man prays in front of an imam at Niujie mosque after morning prayers. Photo: Li Hao/GT

On Monday, Muslims across China and the rest of the world celebrated the Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.In the morning, hundreds of Muslims worshipped at Huxi mosque in Shanghai. The mosque was unable to accommodate all the faithful, so many laid mats on the street outside the building and prayed there instead. Police and security forces were stationed around the mosque to ensure celebrations went off in an orderly fashion. This year, half the streets around the mosque were closed off to make way for the local Muslim community and about half were left open for traffic.In the past, people slaughtered and butchered sheep on the streets during Eid al-Fitr, but this year the celebrations have been more tightly regulated to make sure the surrounding neighborhoods and environment are not overly affected.In Beijing, people flooded to Xicheng district's Niujie mosque, a landmark and the oldest mosque in the city, which was founded by an Arab scholar in 966 AD. After morning prayers, they went to the many halal shops and restaurants located nearby for a bite.According to the Xinhua News Agency, China is home to around about 20 million Muslims of various ethnicities, as well as some foreign residents. The authorities have always made sure religious activities run smoothly according to relevant regulations.