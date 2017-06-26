Rail and road cooperation to make Chinese logistics more efficient, cleaner

Logistic trucks are set to go at Shaliang Logistics Industrial Park, one of China's biggest truck-train modern logistic bases, located in Hohhot, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo: IC
Piggyback transportation, where for example, a truck is transported on a train, is becoming a new way to address China's logistics woes in the era of big data.
Huochebang, China's biggest platform for truck drivers to find goods to transport, inked a deal with China Shenhua Rail and Trucks Company (CSRTC) to cooperate in piggyback transportation at the 2017 International Big Data Expo held on May 27 in Guiyang.
The system allows road and rail transportation to be combined into one. Trucks can be loaded onto a train. When the train reaches its destination, the trucks are then unloaded and continue carrying goods to places beyond the trains' reach. This saves costs, improves efficiency and eases congestion on highways.
"You not only put trucks on the back of trains, but also containers and semi-trailers," said Kang Fengwei, CSRTC general manager. "Piggyback transportation will use Shenhua's railway routes while utilizing the data of Huochebang to transport goods more efficiently."
Kang said that this mode of transportation will "restructure the logistics industry" and "shape a new model" in the sector.
The first piggyback transportation route under the deal will link a logistics park in Ordos, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, with a port in Huanghua, North China's Hebei Province, about 1,000 kilometers away. Operations are expected to begin by the year's end.
Huochebang, which means "truck groups" in Chinese, has 630,000 registered truck drivers in its system. Shenhua, which belongs to China's biggest coal-based energy company Shenhua Group, owns railway routes spanning over 2,000 kilometers. Multimodal transportation
Piggyback transportation is a form of multimodal transportation, which combines at least two of the following means: road, rail, sea and air, within one freight contract for the shipper. It is particularly suited for mid- and long-distance transportation.
In the US, truck-rail, truck-sea and rail-sea transportation links are the major transportation means for routes over 800 kilometers, while in Europe, these forms of transportation accounted for about 25 percent of the total in 2015, according to Kang.
But such transportation links are rare in China, partly due to tight control over the rail network, which is considered one of the most effective means of mid- and long-distance transportation in such a large country.
The railway system has long been viewed merely as a "transport vehicle" rather than a part of the logistics industry, Kang said. In addition, China has many railway bureaus, each handling its own business without much coordination between them.
Trucks, on the other hand, have taken over about 78 percent of mid- and long-distance freight transport in the country. They not only consume large amounts of energy, but also cause congestion and emit pollutants.
Traditionally, the rail, road and water transportation systems in China are operated by different departments without a unified system, making coordination very difficult.
As these logistics methods went their own ways, resources were wasted, costs were high and the environment was polluted.
But that situation is set to change in an industry with an annual revenue of more than 3 trillion yuan ($438 billion).
With the advancement of supply-side reform, the Belt and Road
Initiative and the improvement of information technology, multimodal transportation is experiencing a period of great development potential, said Luo Peng, president of Huochebang.
The Chinese authorities have encouraged the development of multimodal transportation, with the State Council last year requesting the creation of more such routes.
According to the State Council, China's cabinet, it is necessary to promote the development of multimodal transportation for an international logistics "corridor" with improved transportation quality and efficiency.
"Multimodal transportation can improve efficiency, slash costs, protect the environment, and is quite safe," said Wang Ming, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission
.
"All related departments should deepen reforms in the rail network and freight prices to create a fair and orderly market environment, so as to push an upgrade in the logistics industry."
Yu Chunxiao, deputy head of the National Railway Administration (NRA), described the deal between Shenhua and Huochebang as a "positive" and "beneficial" step.
"The NRA will improve regulations and actively engage in multimodal transportation," Yu said. "We will also try to create a good environment for companies to promote the healthy development of the logistics industry."
