Chat attack

secret recipe



秘方



(mìfānɡ)

A: My grandmother saw a health program recently. The "expert" said there is a secret formula that can treat rheumatism. Now she wants me to buy it for her.



最近我奶奶看了一个健康节目, 听里头的"专家"说有可以治风湿的秘方, 一定让我给她买。



(zuìjìn wǒ nǎinai kàn le yīɡè jiànkānɡ jiémù, tīnɡ lǐtóu de zhuānjiā shuō yǒu kěyǐ zhì fēnɡshī de mìfānɡ, yīdìnɡ rànɡ wǒ ɡěi tā mǎi.)

B: You need to be careful. Many of the people with the title of "expert" in these shows are actually just actors.



你得小心了。现在类似的节目里顶着"专家"头衔的人其实都是演员假扮的。



(nǐ děi xiǎoxīn le. xiànzài lèisì de jiémù lǐ dǐnɡzhe zhuānjiā tóuxián de rén qíshí dōushì yǎnyuán jiǎ bànde.)

A: I know! But this is something that my elderly grandma doesn't understand. I need to check the veracity of this claim and then take the time to explain things to her.



没错！可是老人家对这些并不了解, 我得先核实了真假再跟我奶奶慢慢解释。



(méicuò！kěshì lǎorénjiā duì zhèxiē bìnɡ bù liǎojiě, wǒděi xiān héshí le zhēnjiǎ zài ɡēn wǒ nǎinai mànmàn jiěshì.)