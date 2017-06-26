Luxun Academy of Fine Arts inks cooperation deal with University of Salford for education project

The Luxun Academy of Fine Arts Sunday signed an agreement in Beijing with the UK's University of Salford to launch an education project.



The two sides will jointly run a digital media arts major, according to the agreement.



The cooperation is sure to benefit students and promote cultural exchange between the two countries, said Li Xiangqun, president of the Luxun Academy of Fine Arts in Shengyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, during the ceremony.



Helen Marshall, president of the University of Salford, said that students taking part in the cooperative project will receive degrees from both schools, which in turn could lead to better employment opportunities.



The University of Salford in Manchester is said to keep in close contact with renowned media organizations including the BBC and ITV and can offer good learning and intern opportunities.





