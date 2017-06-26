In pics: final match of Calcio Storico Fiorentino

Players compete during the final match of the Calcio Storico Fiorentino, a traditional 16th Century Renaissance ball game at Santa Croce square in Florence, central Italy, June 24, 2017. Calcio Storico Fiorentino, an early form of football from the 16th century, originated from the ancient roman "harpastum". (Xinhua/Jin Yu)

Players celebrate after winning the final match of the Calcio Storico Fiorentino, a traditional 16th Century Renaissance ball game at Santa Croce square in Florence, central Italy, June 24, 2017. Calcio Storico Fiorentino, an early form of football from the 16th century, originated from the ancient roman "harpastum". (Xinhua/Jin Yu)

Players compete during the final match of the Calcio Storico Fiorentino, a traditional 16th Century Renaissance ball game at Santa Croce square in Florence, central Italy, June 24, 2017. Calcio Storico Fiorentino, an early form of football from the 16th century, originated from the ancient roman "harpastum". (Xinhua/Jin Yu)

Players compete during the final match of the Calcio Storico Fiorentino, a traditional 16th Century Renaissance ball game at Santa Croce square in Florence, central Italy, June 24, 2017. Calcio Storico Fiorentino, an early form of football from the 16th century, originated from the ancient roman "harpastum". (Xinhua/Jin Yu)

Players compete during the final match of the Calcio Storico Fiorentino, a traditional 16th Century Renaissance ball game at Santa Croce square in Florence, central Italy, June 24, 2017. Calcio Storico Fiorentino, an early form of football from the 16th century, originated from the ancient roman "harpastum". (Xinhua/Jin Yu)

Players compete during the final match of the Calcio Storico Fiorentino, a traditional 16th Century Renaissance ball game at Santa Croce square in Florence, central Italy, June 24, 2017. Calcio Storico Fiorentino, an early form of football from the 16th century, originated from the ancient roman "harpastum". (Xinhua/Jin Yu)

Spectators watch the historical parade ahead of the final match of the Calcio Storico Fiorentino, a traditional 16th Century Renaissance ball game at Santa Croce square in Florence, central Italy, June 24, 2017. Calcio Storico Fiorentino, an early form of football from the 16th century, originated from the ancient roman "harpastum". (Xinhua/Jin Yu)

Players compete during the final match of the Calcio Storico Fiorentino, a traditional 16th Century Renaissance ball game at Santa Croce square in Florence, central Italy, June 24, 2017. Calcio Storico Fiorentino, an early form of football from the 16th century, originated from the ancient roman "harpastum". (Xinhua/Jin Yu)

Players compete during the final match of the Calcio Storico Fiorentino,a traditional 16th Century Renaissance ball game at Santa Croce square in Florence, central Italy, June 24, 2017. Calcio Storico Fiorentino, an early form of football from the 16th century, originated from the ancient roman "harpastum". (Xinhua/Jin Yu)

Spectators watch the historical parade before the final match of the Calcio Storico Fiorentino, a traditional 16th Century Renaissance ball game at Santa Croce square in Florence, central Italy, June 24, 2017. Calcio Storico Fiorentino, an early form of football from the 16th century, originated from the ancient roman "harpastum". (Xinhua/Jin Yu)

Players compete during the final match of the Calcio Storico Fiorentino, a traditional 16th Century Renaissance ball game at Santa Croce square in Florence, central Italy, June 24, 2017. Calcio Storico Fiorentino, an early form of football from the 16th century, originated from the ancient roman "harpastum". (Xinhua/Jin Yu)

