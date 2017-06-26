Local residents enjoy 3 hours of entertainment

The Sociology Institute of Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences issued a new report on Shanghai residents' livelihood Monday.



It shows that 60 percent of local residents enjoy over 3 hours of entertainment every week.



The proportion of males who have no time for entertainment is higher than females, but the proportion of males who enjoy entertainment for 6 hours is also higher than females.



The better educational background a resident has, the longer entertainment hours they enjoy. Local and migrant residents with Shanghai residence permits also enjoy longer entertainment hours than those without a residence permit.



Cinemas, parks and cultural squares are residents' preferred entertainment venues. The report also revealed that 55.5 percent of residents think commercial cultural facilities charge too much and that admission prices to these venues have risen.





