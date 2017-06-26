Passenger slapped for complaining about child

A 55-year-old man surnamed Liu traveling from Shanghai to Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, by train was slapped in his face by a 30-year-old Shanghai mother after Liu asked her to discipline her noisy child.



Liu was sitting in the same high-speed train carriage as the mother and father of the noisy tot on June 10. Liu blamed the parents for not controlling their unruly, loud child.



The father became angry and pointed his finger at Liu, which Liu considered insulting. Liu pushed away the father's hand, which is when the mother slapped Liu in his face. Liu's glasses were broken and his left eye bled from the attack.



Liu is the president of a pharmaceutical company in Shanghai. After the incident, he was forced to take time off from work to receive medical treatment.





