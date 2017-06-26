Word Matterss

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"Scalpers can profit 2,000 yuan per pair of shoes."Rival gangs of scalpers got into physical fight Saturday afternoon at the Adidas shoe store in iamp mall, where the new Yeezy 350 V2 "Zebra" shoes were being sold. One gang of scalpers had illegally cracked an app that allowed them to purchase 80 pairs of the shoes, priced at 1,899 yuan ($277.63) each, which they then resold to ordinary customers for over 4,000 yuan, provoking envy among the other gang of scalpers who had failed to purchase any shoes.